Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 586,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 251,286 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

