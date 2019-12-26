Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Sell

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,578,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

