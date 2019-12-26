Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Sell

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company."

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

