Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Macquarie raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

