Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Sell

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

