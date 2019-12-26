Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27, 51,262 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,134,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

ZFGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zafgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.56.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zafgen by 73.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

