Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM) traded down 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

