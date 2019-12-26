Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.10

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 19513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

