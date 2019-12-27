-$0.04 EPS Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 12,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $893.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.07. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.