$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.15. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,795,000 after buying an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,476,000 after acquiring an additional 584,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after acquiring an additional 377,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

