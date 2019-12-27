-$0.08 EPS Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Opko Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,915,000 shares of company stock worth $5,864,750. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Opko Health by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

