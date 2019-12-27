$0.41 EPS Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NiSource posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2,080.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 52,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. NiSource has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

