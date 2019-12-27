$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $59.11 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $59.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,364.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,297,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after buying an additional 1,620,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,720 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,912,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after acquiring an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.