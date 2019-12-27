$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,361,016. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.