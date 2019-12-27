$1.04 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 7,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

