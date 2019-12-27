$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Hershey reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

