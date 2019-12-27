1,304 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 63.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $373.88 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $319.51 and a one year high of $426.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.20 and its 200 day moving average is $375.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

