1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Up 276.2% in December

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 276.2% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIH stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

