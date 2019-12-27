$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,250.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,210.72 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $798.41 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,189.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 659.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

