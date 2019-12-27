$205.19 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report sales of $205.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $206.97 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $192.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 224.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.