24,600 Shares in Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Alkaline Water Company Inc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.30.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.