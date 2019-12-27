$252.28 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $252.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.09 million and the highest is $255.80 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $233.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $989.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.02 million to $992.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

