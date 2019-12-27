$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. 2,514,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,609. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $42.73.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

