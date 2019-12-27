351,638 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $43.00 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

