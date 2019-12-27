$59.54 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post $59.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.41 billion and the lowest is $57.55 billion. McKesson reported sales of $56.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $228.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.13 billion to $230.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.53 billion to $242.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78. McKesson has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $154.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

