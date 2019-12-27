$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $6.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.64 billion and the highest is $7.57 billion. Tesla posted sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $24.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.83 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.06.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $430.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average of $269.85. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $433.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

