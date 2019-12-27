$85.58 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to announce $85.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.36 million and the lowest is $73.30 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $62.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $320.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.31 million to $411.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $379.01 million to $839.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,757. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.58.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

