$85.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $85.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.61 billion and the lowest is $84.99 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $72.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $279.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.08 billion to $279.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $323.91 billion to $337.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,173.82.

AMZN stock opened at $1,868.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,390.31 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,771.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,550. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

