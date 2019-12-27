Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 36,378 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

