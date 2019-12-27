ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTN opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $60,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 34.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

