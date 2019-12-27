Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 99.3% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

