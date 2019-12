Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Advantagewon Oil Corp (CNSX:AOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 51998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile (CNSX:AOC)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has 24 oil prospects in Texas that are located in LaVernia, Saratoga, and Lerma properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

