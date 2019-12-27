Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.17

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.17 and traded as high as $43.96. Aecom shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 660,815 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 target price on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3,772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

