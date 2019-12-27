Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.84.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

