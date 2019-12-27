AgaveCoin (AGVC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.84 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $24,845.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.01219262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin's official website is www.agavecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

