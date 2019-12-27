AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. AGM Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $35.90.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

