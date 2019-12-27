Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.