Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 168,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE Y traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $796.00. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,056. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $597.49 and a fifty-two week high of $812.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $787.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

