Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.75

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,362.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,007.00 and a 1 year high of $1,364.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,324.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,219.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

