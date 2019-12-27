Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of ALPN opened at $3.60 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

