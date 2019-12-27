Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Alumina has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

