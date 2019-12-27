American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVD. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.17. 4,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $580.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.