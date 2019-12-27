Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $48.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

