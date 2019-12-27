Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Ames National stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

