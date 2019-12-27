Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.26

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.28. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,019,773 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

