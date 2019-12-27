Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.57

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.57 and traded as high as $107.47. Amphenol shares last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 165,691 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after acquiring an additional 398,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after buying an additional 59,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

