Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

