Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 565.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

