Analysts Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.04 Million

Analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to post $999.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $994.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. ASGN posted sales of $929.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ASGN by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. ASGN has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

