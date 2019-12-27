Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.35. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,271,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 40,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

